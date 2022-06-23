Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,048 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.66. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on NRZ. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

