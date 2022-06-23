Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 882 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.