Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 184.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 70.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 82.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $221.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.31%.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VMI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

