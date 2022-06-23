Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,425 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 856,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 255,721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.2% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

