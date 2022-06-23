Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,302,626.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,184.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,528 shares of company stock worth $6,280,422. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

