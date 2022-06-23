Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

