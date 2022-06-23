Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE stock opened at $109.38 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.