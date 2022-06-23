Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 42 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,649.00.

MELI stock opened at $677.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $837.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,025.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.58 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

