Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

