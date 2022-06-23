Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $155.85 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $421.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

