Carret Asset Management LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.