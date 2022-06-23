Carret Asset Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Illumina by 58.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.92.

ILMN opened at $181.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.94 and its 200 day moving average is $319.99. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,448 shares of company stock worth $1,873,183 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

