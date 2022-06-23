Guggenheim Cuts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $20.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Leslie’s stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

