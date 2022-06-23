CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

