CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of CONMED stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.
In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.
CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONMED (CNMD)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.