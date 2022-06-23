Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gulf Resources stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

