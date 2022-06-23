Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 622,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.