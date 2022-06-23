REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REX. StockNews.com cut REX American Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

