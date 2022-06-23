CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.44. CONMED has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $159.11.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

