The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

HD stock opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.61. The company has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

