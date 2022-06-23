Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,667 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,233.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.82 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.24. The firm has a market cap of $368.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

