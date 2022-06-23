Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

V opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.24. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $368.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

