Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.61. The company has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

