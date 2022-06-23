Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 0.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $657.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $682.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $723.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus decreased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.93.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.