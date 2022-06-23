General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.83 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.