Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $14.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

