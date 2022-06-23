Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,594 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

