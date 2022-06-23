Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

