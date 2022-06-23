Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $471,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,016,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.66. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

