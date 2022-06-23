3,197 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,294.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $128.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.