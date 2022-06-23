Calton & Associates Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

