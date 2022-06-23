NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of A stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average of $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.