Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $176.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.