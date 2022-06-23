GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSEMKT GLDG opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 765.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 628,376 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 261.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

