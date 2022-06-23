CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $156,000 Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 185.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 364,032 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 176,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

