CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $223,000 Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FTDR opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Frontdoor (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.