CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,891 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 668,934 shares of company stock valued at $91,901,320. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

