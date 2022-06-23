Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $56,000 Investment in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 849,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 412,522 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,418,000.

Get VanEck Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of RSX stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. VanEck Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.