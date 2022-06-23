Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires New Holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NECB. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NECB opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:NECB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Thomas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,495.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $267,366 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

