Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

BW stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $524.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.50.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,572.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.