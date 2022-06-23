Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TZOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Travelzoo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,602,675.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,888 shares of company stock worth $591,703. 47.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TZOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Travelzoo stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 732.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

