Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEO opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $797.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

