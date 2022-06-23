NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Up 7.4%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 195,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 85,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$29.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

About NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

