Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires New Position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

