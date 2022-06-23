Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 30,000 Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,114,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 280,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,041,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 327,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 63,388 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $315,672.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,262.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 45,448 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVC opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

