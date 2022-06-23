Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Quantum were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 115.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 51,828 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 523.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 10.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Quantum news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QMCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Quantum stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $159.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

