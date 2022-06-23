Eidelman Virant Capital Has $249,000 Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 105,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $13,199,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 286,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 96,211 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIO. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

CIO stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

