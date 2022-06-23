Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 109,513 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,513 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,918,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,209,000 after buying an additional 461,341 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,800,000 after buying an additional 944,240 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,683,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,844,000 after buying an additional 242,467 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.74. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.