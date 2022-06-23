Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 46,894 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 826,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,894 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 573,658 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.