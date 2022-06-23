Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 550,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,618,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $207,973,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,803 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Avantor by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,613,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.