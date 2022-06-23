Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $22.76 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 264,009 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NOV were worth $22,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in NOV by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NOV shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

